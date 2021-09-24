Several Chinese provinces have introduced power cuts that have affected the manufacturing plans of many companies. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese firms warn of hit to bottom line as provinces introduce power cuts to meet energy consumption targets
- Over 10 companies across several provinces said in exchange filings that the power shortages could affect production and consequently their profitability
- Power cuts have been introduced because of a surge in electricity consumption, tightening coal supplies, as well as pressure on local governments to meet energy consumption targets before the year-end
Topic | Climate change
