China’s central bank is keeping its domestic banking system awash with cash amid Evergrande’s debt pressure. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks advance as China injects more liquidity amid Evergrande crisis while cryptocurrency-linked firms slump on crackdown
- Hang Seng Index advances 1 per cent as China’s central bank floods banking system with more liquidity amid Evergrande’s debt crisis
- CNOOC rallies on US$5.4 billion stock offering plan while Huobi paces losses among cryptocurrency-related stocks on crackdown
Topic | A-shares
