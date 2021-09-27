China’s central bank is keeping its domestic banking system awash with cash amid Evergrande’s debt pressure. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s central bank is keeping its domestic banking system awash with cash amid Evergrande’s debt pressure. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks advance as China injects more liquidity amid Evergrande crisis while cryptocurrency-linked firms slump on crackdown

  • Hang Seng Index advances 1 per cent as China’s central bank floods banking system with more liquidity amid Evergrande’s debt crisis
  • CNOOC rallies on US$5.4 billion stock offering plan while Huobi paces losses among cryptocurrency-related stocks on crackdown

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:31am, 27 Sep, 2021

