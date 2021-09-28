Low water level at Hong Kong’s Tai Tam Upper Reservoir amid an unprecedented heat wave on 29 May 2018, exposing the yellow earth of the reservoir bed. Photo: Winson Wong.
Why the story of climate change needs you on World News Day
- This year’s World News Day focuses on journalism’s role in providing trustworthy information about an urgent issue that defines our lifetime – climate change
- Ever since Hong Kong’s observatory started tracking meteorological data in 1884, the city’s weather pattern has experienced significant shifts
Knowledge | China and climate change
