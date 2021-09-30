At least 21 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AFP At least 21 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AFP
At least 21 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

China’s power crisis – prompted by emission targets, spiralling coal prices – infuriates global firms, pushes up manufacturing costs

  • Some 30 listed companies have issued warnings this month – up from 4 in August, warning that the power cuts have negatively impacted production and profits
  • Hong Kong-listed apparel supply chain manager Lever Style says the power cuts may force companies to rethink their garment production plans in China

Topic |   China’s power crisis
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:42am, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
At least 21 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AFP At least 21 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AFP
At least 21 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE