At least 21 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AFP
China’s power crisis – prompted by emission targets, spiralling coal prices – infuriates global firms, pushes up manufacturing costs
- Some 30 listed companies have issued warnings this month – up from 4 in August, warning that the power cuts have negatively impacted production and profits
- Hong Kong-listed apparel supply chain manager Lever Style says the power cuts may force companies to rethink their garment production plans in China
Topic | China’s power crisis
