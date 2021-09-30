The headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande appeases high-yield onshore investors with partial cash repayment as some local governments bar property-for-debt swap
- The troubled developer said it has repaid 10 per cent of the principal and interest to investors in so-called wealth management products on Thursday
- The balance remains in huge uncertainty as some local governments have banned its proposal to swap debt for properties
Topic | China Evergrande Group
The headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters