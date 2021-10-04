Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech to the United Nations on September 21 that Beijing would stop funding coal-fired power plants overseas. Photo: Bloomberg Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech to the United Nations on September 21 that Beijing would stop funding coal-fired power plants overseas. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s switch to financing overseas renewable energy projects from coal-fired power plants to be slow and challenging

  • President Xi Jinping said last month that China will no longer build new coal-fired power projects abroad, and will increase support for low-carbon projects
  • In Southeast Asia,﻿ an immature regulatory environment and insufficient power grid investment are seen as hurdles to investment despite a clear preference for renewable energy projects

Eric Ng
Updated: 4:10pm, 4 Oct, 2021

