A man walks by an electronic display showing the Shanghai stock index on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s power crisis spreads pain in stock market, deflates hopes for winter stimulus kick
- BNP Paribas lists more losers than winners among mainland and Hong Kong-listed stocks in its report
- China will avoid handing out big stimulus in response to demand shock while the clampdown in property and financial sectors persists
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A man walks by an electronic display showing the Shanghai stock index on September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters