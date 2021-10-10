Hong Kong’s North New Territories area, with Shenzhen in the background. Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China will be built into the new Northern Metropolis of 2.5 million people in 20 years. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up all flats in ‘Northern Metropolis’ district in first weekend sales after Carrie Lam’s policy address
- Developer Tai Hung Fai Group Holdings sells all 30 flats at Artique development in Sheung Shui, a district that is part of Lam’s proposed Northern Metropolis
- Weekend property sales, usually held on Saturdays, were postponed this weekend after the city’s first typhoon signal No. 8 of the year
Topic | Weekend Property
Hong Kong’s North New Territories area, with Shenzhen in the background. Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China will be built into the new Northern Metropolis of 2.5 million people in 20 years. Photo: Winson Wong