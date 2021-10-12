Manila’s financial district. Even before the new tax the Pogos were fleeing the Philippines because of Covid-19, which is partially to blame for the rise in the vacancy rates in Metro Manila. Photo: AFP
Manila’s new tax on gaming operators could drive office vacancy rates to near two-decade high
- New law may make the Philippines less attractive and lead to some Pogos leaving the country, Cushman executive says
- Tax on Pogos may lead to slower recovery in the entire office sector: KMC Savills
Topic | China-Philippines relations
Manila’s financial district. Even before the new tax the Pogos were fleeing the Philippines because of Covid-19, which is partially to blame for the rise in the vacancy rates in Metro Manila. Photo: AFP