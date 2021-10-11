An undated photo of Ren Zeping, the former director of the Evergrande Research Institute from December 2017 through March 2021. Photo: WEIBIO
Evergrande’s million-dollar former economist says his counsel fell on deaf ears as he disowns developer’s debt-fuelled growth
- Ren Zheping was paid 15 million yuan per annum when he headed the Evergrande Research Institute from December 2017 to March 2021
- The economist, now working at Soochow Securities, made his name for accurately calling the peak and crash of China’s stock market in 2015
Topic | China Evergrande Group
