Harbin in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province. Beijing and local governments will focus on stabilising the real estate market, according to one analyst. This means that cities with sharp home price increases will continue to see cooling measures. Photo: Xinhua
Evergrande crisis: Harbin in northeastern China readies subsidies, eases presale restrictions as housing market scrambles for stability
- Harbin is providing subsidies of up to 100,000 yuan (US$15,497) for homebuyers under 35
- Developers with good credit profiles are being encouraged to re-embark on presale activity sooner than allowed earlier
Topic | Evergrande crisis
