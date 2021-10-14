The debt crisis at Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group looms large over its home province, which has moved to ensure homebuyers’ rights are protected. Photo: EPA-EFE The debt crisis at Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group looms large over its home province, which has moved to ensure homebuyers’ rights are protected. Photo: EPA-EFE
The debt crisis at Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group looms large over its home province, which has moved to ensure homebuyers’ rights are protected. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

Evergrande crisis: Guangdong province moves to ensure social stability, issues notice warning homebuyers of potential risks

  • Provincial regulator warns homebuyers about transferring money to bank accounts not designated by the local government, among other warnings
  • The notice is aimed at protecting homebuyers’ rights but is likely to worsen developers’ cash flow problems

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 5:10pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The debt crisis at Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group looms large over its home province, which has moved to ensure homebuyers’ rights are protected. Photo: EPA-EFE The debt crisis at Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group looms large over its home province, which has moved to ensure homebuyers’ rights are protected. Photo: EPA-EFE
The debt crisis at Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group looms large over its home province, which has moved to ensure homebuyers’ rights are protected. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE