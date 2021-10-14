Online brokers face challenges in meeting the requirements of the new legislation that will take effect on November 1, the People’s Daily said. Photo: Shutterstock
State media questions Futu, Tiger Brokers’ ability to meet requirements of China’s strict new data protection law
- Futu said it is checking the way it handles Chinese investors’ personal information after state media questioned the practices of online brokers
- People’s Daily said risks exist in the use of Chinese citizens’ personal data by online brokers in conducting cross-border trading
