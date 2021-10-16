Buyers queueing up for the sale of The Arles apartments in Sha Tin at Centralcon Properties’ sales office at Kowloon Bay on 16 October 2021. Photo: May Tse
Centralcon’s Sha Tin housing project launch gets off to a slow start as buyers hold out for better options amid robust supply
- Centralcon Properties managed to sell 118 flats, or 32 per cent of the first 374 units earmarked for sale at The Arles in Sha Tin as of 5pm, sales agents said
- The first batch of The Arles flats averaged HK$20,265 (US$2,605) per square foot, 5 per cent cheaper than Pavilia Farm at the Tai Wai station nearby
