A scene from a Beijing construction project. Chinese developers may struggle to keep up with current pace of construction and completion amid a credit squeeze. Photo: Handout
Evergrande’s debt crisis sates appetite for risk, forcing 206 plots to withdraw from China’s land auctions since September
- About one-third of land plots had been pulled from auctions since September because of no bidders as developers tightened purse strings
- Home sales fell 20 per cent in September as current pace of building and completion seen as onerous amid a credit squeeze
Topic | China property
