A scene from a Beijing construction project. Chinese developers may struggle to keep up with current pace of construction and completion amid a credit squeeze. Photo: Handout A scene from a Beijing construction project. Chinese developers may struggle to keep up with current pace of construction and completion amid a credit squeeze. Photo: Handout
A scene from a Beijing construction project. Chinese developers may struggle to keep up with current pace of construction and completion amid a credit squeeze. Photo: Handout
Business /  China Business

Evergrande’s debt crisis sates appetite for risk, forcing 206 plots to withdraw from China’s land auctions since September

  • About one-third of land plots had been pulled from auctions since September because of no bidders as developers tightened purse strings
  • Home sales fell 20 per cent in September as current pace of building and completion seen as onerous amid a credit squeeze

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:30am, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A scene from a Beijing construction project. Chinese developers may struggle to keep up with current pace of construction and completion amid a credit squeeze. Photo: Handout A scene from a Beijing construction project. Chinese developers may struggle to keep up with current pace of construction and completion amid a credit squeeze. Photo: Handout
A scene from a Beijing construction project. Chinese developers may struggle to keep up with current pace of construction and completion amid a credit squeeze. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE