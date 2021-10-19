People walking past tickers showing stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, which houses the local bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE People walking past tickers showing stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, which houses the local bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walking past tickers showing stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, which houses the local bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks hit five-week high on Alibaba and tech rally, while banks advance on Wealth Connect push

  • Hang Seng Index advances for a third day to the highest level since September 13 with tech, banks attracting buyers
  • Alibaba surges on reports it would launch a new home-grown server chip and said to be making a strategic investment in Unigroup restructuring

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:33pm, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walking past tickers showing stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, which houses the local bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE People walking past tickers showing stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, which houses the local bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walking past tickers showing stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, which houses the local bourse operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE