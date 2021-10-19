A man walks past a No Entry traffic sign near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen on September 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters A man walks past a No Entry traffic sign near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen on September 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande: US fund unimpressed as China treats credit distress, bond defaults with kid gloves

  • Authorities are keen to avoid dislocations in the economy, as evidenced by the fact Evergrande, Huarong are ‘being treated with kid gloves’
  • More efforts are needed to establish a transparent and reliable default mechanism in China’s bond market, US fund manager says

Iris Ouyang
