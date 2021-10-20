An agent showing the layout of a new residential development at a real estate fair in Shanghai on 15 March, 2009. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images.
China’s September home price index falls, the first monthly drop in six years and sign of the coming winter for the real estate market
- The average cost of a new home in China fell by 0.1 per cent in September from last year, according to the price data of 70 major cities tracked by the National Bureau of Statistics
- The monthly decline was the first since May 2015, in contrast to the 0.2 per cent increase in August
Topic | China property
