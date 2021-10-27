Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (centre), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairing a meeting at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on October 19, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s offshore bonds watchdog promises easier funds transfer for developers to pay their debt after giving them a tongue lashing
- The NDRC said it would smooth the way to meet borrowers’ ‘reasonable needs’ in debt swaps, registering dollar bonds and remitting foreign currencies to pay their coupons and interests
- The NDRC also subjected the debtors to a tongue-lashing. Borrowers must ‘optimise their foreign debt structure,’ abide by ‘financial discipline and market regulations’ and ‘strictly use the funds raised in accordance with their stated purposes,’ the NDRC said
Topic | China property
