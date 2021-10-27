The founder of Nongfu Spring saw his fortune grow by US$3.9 billion to US$60.6 billion over the past year, topping the prestigious list for the first time. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
Bottled water magnate Zhong Shanshan tops Hurun China Rich List with US$60.6 billion as mainland property tycoons drop out of top 10 for first time
- Nongfu Spring founder takes the top spot, as Beijing’s crackdown on the property sector delivers a blow to the wealth of real estate tycoons
- Well-known businessman Li Ka-shing ranked eighth with a fortune of US$33.4 billion as the list expanded to include Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan for the first time
