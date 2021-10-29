People take part in a climate march in Brussels, Belgium, ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, on October 10. Photo: Reuters People take part in a climate march in Brussels, Belgium, ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, on October 10. Photo: Reuters
People take part in a climate march in Brussels, Belgium, ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, on October 10. Photo: Reuters
COP26: China must broaden scope of national carbon trading market to meet climate commitments, say experts

  • Tightening quotas and including more sectors will help China’s carbon-trading exchange play a bigger role in decarbonisation drive, analysts say
  • Ahead of the COP26 summit, China released a framework for its path towards peak emissions and carbon neutrality

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:38pm, 29 Oct, 2021

