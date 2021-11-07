ChromaDex is seeking a toehold in China’s market for health supplements with its flagship anti-ageing product Tru Niagen. Photo: Handout ChromaDex is seeking a toehold in China’s market for health supplements with its flagship anti-ageing product Tru Niagen. Photo: Handout
Nasdaq-listed ChromaDex, backed by Li Ka-shing, eyes China’s health care market with its flagship Tru Niagen anti-ageing supplement

  • ChromaDex links up with Sinopharm to push Tru Niagen via e-commerce channels, plans to seek approval to sell in mainland retail stores
  • China’s market for such supplements is seen surging to 27 billion yuan by 2023 from 5.1 billion yuan in 2020, iiMedia forecasts

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:00am, 7 Nov, 2021

ChromaDex is seeking a toehold in China’s market for health supplements with its flagship anti-ageing product Tru Niagen. Photo: Handout
