A Hengchi 1 EV on display at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April this year. The company said a fleet of 53 cars comprising five of its EV models – the Hengchi 1,3,5,6 and 7 – completed a 70-day road test covering half a million kilometres in September. Photo: Getty Images
Evergrande’s EV unit to sell new shares worth US$64 million to drive Hui Ka-yan’s pivot away from property sector
- Hong Kong-listed China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group to sell 174.83 million new shares to controlling shareholder Evergrande Health Industry Holdings
- The proceeds will be used to put ‘Hengchi new energy vehicles into production’, company says
Topic | China property
