Urgent need for EV battery industry to expand and be more sustainable to meet future demand, analysts say
- Rapid electrification of the transport sector, which accounts for around 25 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, means battery production needs to expand
- Ramp-up also poses challenges, such as raw material availability, more sustainable battery production methods and greater innovation
IEA says for the world to have a pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050, over 6.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of battery production capacity will be needed by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg