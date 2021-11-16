A security guard stands next to an advertising board in front of a residential compound under construction in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Reuters
Local authorities are finding ways to soften the blow of China’s tight real estate policies without incurring Beijing’s wrath
- Until recently, only non-residents who had lived in the city and paid into the social security fund for two years were allowed to buy a home in Wuhan
- Chinese developers have been on edge ever since Beijing stepped up its scrutiny of highly-leveraged builders with the central bank’s three red lines of loan caps
