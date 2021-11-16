An undated photo of The Chuan, a Chinese single malt whisky, on display at Pernod Ricard’s distillery in the Emei mountains of Sichuan. Photo: Handout.
Pernod Ricard is poised to roll out the first Chinese single malt in its US$150 million bet to convert nation’s baijiu drinkers to whisky
- The company will launch The Chuan whisky in a limited-edition cask programme of 100 barrels next month
- Bottles are on the way, subject to the outcome of China’s whisky standard, in which Pernod Ricard is playing a part to establish
Topic | Wine and Spirits
