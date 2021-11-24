Beijing lowered the price of two parcels in eastern Chaoyang district by 15 per cent. Photo: AFP
Major Chinese cities cut land auction prices by up to 20 per cent to lure cash-strapped developers amid market gloom

  • Beijing, Hanghzou and Shenzhen are among the cities to have cut the reserve prices of land parcels going under the hammer
  • Almost a third of the 700 plots across China that went on sale since September had to be withdrawn because they failed to generate enough interest from developers

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:30am, 24 Nov, 2021

