Beijing lowered the price of two parcels in eastern Chaoyang district by 15 per cent. Photo: AFP
Major Chinese cities cut land auction prices by up to 20 per cent to lure cash-strapped developers amid market gloom
- Beijing, Hanghzou and Shenzhen are among the cities to have cut the reserve prices of land parcels going under the hammer
- Almost a third of the 700 plots across China that went on sale since September had to be withdrawn because they failed to generate enough interest from developers
Topic | China property
