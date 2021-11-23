The joint venture partners of Chinese online only bank, AiBank, have been fined by the country’s regulators. Photo:Weibo
China’s antitrust watchdog fines Citic Bank, Baidu unit for failing to report digital bank venture

  • Citic Bank and a unit of tech giant Baidu were fined US$78,280 yuan each for violating anti-monopoly law
  • China’s antitrust watchdog fines Citic AiBank because the joint venture partners failed to disclose the formation in 2015

Georgina Lee in Hong Kongand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:50pm, 23 Nov, 2021

