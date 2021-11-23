The Chinese EV maker Xpeng expects to sell more than 12,000 cars a month in November and December, including its best-selling P5 model above. Photo: EPA-EFE
China EV war: Xpeng expects sales to rev up as it snaps at Tesla’s heels on the mainland
- Guangzhou-based carmaker expects to deliver between 24,362 and 26,362 vehicles in the final two months of the year
- EV start-up, however, reports mounting losses in the third quarter to US$248.8 million, up from US$180 million a year ago
