China’s cash-strapped developers hold off defaults through deals with investors, but not out of the woods just yet
- Kaisa reaches an agreement with investors that its wealth management product will pay a 10 per cent instalment on maturity followed by 10 per cent payments every three months
- Aoyuan Group says it has reached a resolution with investors to extend the payment of its 816 million yuan asset support special plan
A Kaisa Group construction site in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg