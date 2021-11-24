A Kaisa Group construction site in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A Kaisa Group construction site in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

China’s cash-strapped developers hold off defaults through deals with investors, but not out of the woods just yet

  • Kaisa reaches an agreement with investors that its wealth management product will pay a 10 per cent instalment on maturity followed by 10 per cent payments every three months
  • Aoyuan Group says it has reached a resolution with investors to extend the payment of its 816 million yuan asset support special plan

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 3:30pm, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Kaisa Group construction site in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A Kaisa Group construction site in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE