Tesla’s China-made Model 3 vehicles at its Gigafactory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla raises the prices of its China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles, reversing course on two years of discounts amid shortage of automotive chips and parts
- Tesla raised the price of its entry-level Model 3 by 1.9 per cent, or 4,752 yuan, to 255,652 yuan each
- The Model Y was marked up by 1.7 per cent to 280,752 yuan, Tesla announced, without saying why it’s raising the price
