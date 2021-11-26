Meituan workers during a morning briefing in Beijing. Companies’ results have returned to traders’ focus this week after a flurry of earnings misses by Chinese technology firms. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan workers during a morning briefing in Beijing. Companies’ results have returned to traders’ focus this week after a flurry of earnings misses by Chinese technology firms. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks fall most in 8 weeks, with Chinese delivery giant Meituan expected to report widening quarterly loss

  • Hang Seng Index was on Friday morning set for its steepest loss since October 4
  • Meituan’s third-quarter loss may have widened to 7.04 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion), according to a consensus estimate

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:03am, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Meituan workers during a morning briefing in Beijing. Companies’ results have returned to traders’ focus this week after a flurry of earnings misses by Chinese technology firms. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan workers during a morning briefing in Beijing. Companies’ results have returned to traders’ focus this week after a flurry of earnings misses by Chinese technology firms. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE