Meituan workers during a morning briefing in Beijing. Companies’ results have returned to traders’ focus this week after a flurry of earnings misses by Chinese technology firms. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks fall most in 8 weeks, with Chinese delivery giant Meituan expected to report widening quarterly loss
- Hang Seng Index was on Friday morning set for its steepest loss since October 4
- Meituan’s third-quarter loss may have widened to 7.04 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion), according to a consensus estimate
