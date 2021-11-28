Visitors check Tesla’s booth at the 4th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, on November 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors check Tesla’s booth at the 4th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, on November 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  China Business

China’s ‘dual-credit’ policy that spurred the EV sector will be revised in bid to ensure high quality growth

  • The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is revising annual credit ratio requirements and will explore the setting up of a flexible mechanism
  • The dual-credit policy was implemented in 2018, under which carmakers that fail to meet the fuel consumption targets of their vehicles are penalised

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:30pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors check Tesla’s booth at the 4th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, on November 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors check Tesla’s booth at the 4th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, on November 5, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE