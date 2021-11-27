View of the construction site at One Victoria in Kai Tak, November 2021. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
View of the construction site at One Victoria in Kai Tak, November 2021. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Business /  China Business

China Overseas Land sells stake in Kai Tak land plot for HK$1.35bn amid gloomy mainland market outlook

  • COLI said Coli Finance, its wholly controlled subsidiary, sold a 30 per cent stake of residential land in Kai Tak for HK$1.35 billion
  • The stake-backed home builder’s move follows in the wake of a series of deals by cash-strapped Chinese developers to sell down assets

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
View of the construction site at One Victoria in Kai Tak, November 2021. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
View of the construction site at One Victoria in Kai Tak, November 2021. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE