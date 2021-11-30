Hong Kong’s Central business district. The markets in Asia on Monday took their cues from the US, where stocks saw heavy sell-offs on Friday because of the Omicron variant. Photo: Felix Wong
How do global banks assess Omicron’s risk? JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse see opportunity in the speed bump to market recovery
- Most likely scenario is a bump in the road to recovery, rather than derailing it, JPMorgan Asset Management executive says
- Morgan Stanley analysts expect further delays to borders reopening
Knowledge | Coronavirus Vaccine
