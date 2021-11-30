Hong Kong’s Central business district. The markets in Asia on Monday took their cues from the US, where stocks saw heavy sell-offs on Friday because of the Omicron variant. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  China Business

How do global banks assess Omicron’s risk? JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse see opportunity in the speed bump to market recovery

  • Most likely scenario is a bump in the road to recovery, rather than derailing it, JPMorgan Asset Management executive says
  • Morgan Stanley analysts expect further delays to borders reopening

Coronavirus Vaccine
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 10:40am, 30 Nov, 2021

