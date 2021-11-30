A man wearing protective mask walks across a street in front of the Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macau. Photo: Getty Images
A man wearing protective mask walks across a street in front of the Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macau. Photo: Getty Images
Casinos
Business /  China Business

Macau casino junket operator sinks as arrested boss offers to step down from listed Hong Kong units

  • Suncity Group and Summit Ascent shares resumed trading in Hong Kong with steep losses after the arrest of major shareholder and chairman Chau
  • Casino stocks suffered a US$4.8 billion rout on Monday on news of arrests linked to illegal cross-border gambling activities

Topic |   Casinos
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:29am, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing protective mask walks across a street in front of the Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macau. Photo: Getty Images
A man wearing protective mask walks across a street in front of the Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macau. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE