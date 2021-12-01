Personal home loans in China rose by 1 per cent to 37.7 trillion yuan (US$5.92 trillion) in October from the prior-year period. Photo: Reuters
China’s stuttering housing market shows signs of life as banks make it easier for first-time buyers to get mortgages approved
- New home sales increased by a monthly 12 per cent in terms of area in November, according to Central Wealth Securities
- It comes after banks were urged to support first-time homebuyers by easing their down-payment ratios and mortgage rates
Topic | China property
