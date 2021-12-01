A duty-free shopping mall in Sanya City, in China’s southern Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
exclusive | Global luxury giants LVMH, Hermes eye expansion on China’s Hainan Island in blow to shopping hotspot Hong Kong
- Hong Kong’s total volume of mainland consumers will certainly drop as luxury brands are likely to continue increasing investment in mainland, especially Hainan, analyst says
- But luxury firms might not open free-duty shops before 2025 as that could negatively impact their stores in other Chinese cities
Topic | Retailing
