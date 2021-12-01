Li Auto logo and store in downtown Lujiazui. Photo: Shutterstock
Li Auto plans to launch its second production model to lure wealthy mainland drivers from Audi and BMW

  • The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up plans to launch the vehicle in 2Q 2022 before delivering it to Chinese customers the next quarter
  • Li Auto, listed in both New York and Hong Kong, currently has only one production model, the Li One, available on the mainland market

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Dec, 2021

