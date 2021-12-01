Kaisa Group Holdings’ City Plaza development under construction in Shanghai on November 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Kaisa loses control of Nam Tai’s board in epic revolt led by activist shareholder IsZo, adding to the indebted developer’s woes

  • Nearly 60 per cent of Nam Tai shareholders voted to eject six Kaisa-appointed directors and replaced them with executives nominated by IsZo Capital Management
  • US billionaire Peter Kellogg, the second largest shareholder with 19 per cent stake, will stay on at Nam Tai, while Mark Waslen will extend his tenure as director

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:58pm, 1 Dec, 2021

