Kaisa Group Holdings’ City Plaza development under construction in Shanghai on November 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Kaisa loses control of Nam Tai’s board in epic revolt led by activist shareholder IsZo, adding to the indebted developer’s woes
- Nearly 60 per cent of Nam Tai shareholders voted to eject six Kaisa-appointed directors and replaced them with executives nominated by IsZo Capital Management
- US billionaire Peter Kellogg, the second largest shareholder with 19 per cent stake, will stay on at Nam Tai, while Mark Waslen will extend his tenure as director
Topic | China property
