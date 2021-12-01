A NIO EV is displayed during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in this photo from April 19, 2021. The surge in deliveries at China’s leading EV companies shows the growing popularity of the segment, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP
Leading Chinese EV trio Xpeng, NIO and Li Auto post record month, triple-digit rise in November deliveries
- The three firms’ performance shows that young drivers are increasingly keen on EVs, analyst says
- China Passenger Car Association has forecast that NEV deliveries will top a record 2.4 million cars this year
Topic | Electric cars
A NIO EV is displayed during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in this photo from April 19, 2021. The surge in deliveries at China’s leading EV companies shows the growing popularity of the segment, according to an analyst. Photo: AFP