A Hainan-Hong Kong Cooperation Pilot Zone is under construction in Haikou, the capital of China’s southernmost Hainan province. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Hong Kong eyes bigger role, market as it helps Hainan with free-trade port development
- Hong Kong needs to expand its manufacturing and services capacity and market by enhancing cooperation with Hainan, says former city leader CY Leung
- Some 78 per cent of offshore investment into Hainan was from Hong Kong, as the city’s businesses seek new connection points to mainland consumers and wider market
Topic | Hainan
