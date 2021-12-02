The central business district in Beijing. The Chinese government wants to continue supporting mainland companies raising funds overseas, sources say. Photo: EPA-EFE
The central business district in Beijing. The Chinese government wants to continue supporting mainland companies raising funds overseas, sources say. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

Chinese securities regulator in discussions over VIEs with Hong Kong watchdog, financial firms

  • A sudden ban of all overseas listings by companies using the structure is unlikely, says Morrison and Foerster partner
  • VIE structure was supposed to be a transitional arrangement, so we would not be surprised if it is regulated in the future, says Wilson Sonsini partner

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch YiuPeggy Sito
Enoch Yiu and Peggy Sito

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The central business district in Beijing. The Chinese government wants to continue supporting mainland companies raising funds overseas, sources say. Photo: EPA-EFE
The central business district in Beijing. The Chinese government wants to continue supporting mainland companies raising funds overseas, sources say. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE