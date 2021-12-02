The Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. The SUV venture could potentially present a new growth engine for the telecoms giant. Photo: AP
Huawei underlines EV ambitions with plan to develop luxury SUV with Seres
- SUV will be the first production model under premium EV brand AITO, which was launched by Seres on Thursday
- Partnership with Seres displays Huawei’s ambitions of creating a strong automotive unit, analyst says
Topic | Huawei
The Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen. The SUV venture could potentially present a new growth engine for the telecoms giant. Photo: AP