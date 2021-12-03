A Tesla showroom in Hangzhou. The Model Y is also battling an image problem, after customers complained about receiving cars with USB ports that did not perform all of their stated functions. Photo: Getty Images.
Tesla recalls one in every four Model Ys it has made in the first 1o months of the year to fix faulty steering
- Recall will deter some Tesla supporters from buying its vehicles, analyst says
- US carmaker had to fix defective cruise-control functions through over-the-air software updates in 285,000 cars in June
