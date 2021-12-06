China Evergrande Group, struggling under more than US$300 billion of debt, has entered into a debt restructuring agreement overseen by the Guangdong provincial government. Photo: AP Photo
All eyes on China Evergrande, Kaisa as indebted mainland developers face bond repayment deadlines
- Evergrande has expressed its inability to repay interest on two offshore bonds
- Evergrande has until midnight on Monday to repay US$82.5 million in overdue interest on two offshore notes, while Kaisa’s US$400 million bond matures on Tuesday
Topic | China Evergrande Group
China Evergrande Group, struggling under more than US$300 billion of debt, has entered into a debt restructuring agreement overseen by the Guangdong provincial government. Photo: AP Photo