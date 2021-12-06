China Evergrande Group, struggling under more than US$300 billion of debt, has entered into a debt restructuring agreement overseen by the Guangdong provincial government. Photo: AP Photo
China Evergrande Group, struggling under more than US$300 billion of debt, has entered into a debt restructuring agreement overseen by the Guangdong provincial government. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  China Business

All eyes on China Evergrande, Kaisa as indebted mainland developers face bond repayment deadlines

  • Evergrande has expressed its inability to repay interest on two offshore bonds
  • Evergrande has until midnight on Monday to repay US$82.5 million in overdue interest on two offshore notes, while Kaisa’s US$400 million bond matures on Tuesday

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:43pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China Evergrande Group, struggling under more than US$300 billion of debt, has entered into a debt restructuring agreement overseen by the Guangdong provincial government. Photo: AP Photo
China Evergrande Group, struggling under more than US$300 billion of debt, has entered into a debt restructuring agreement overseen by the Guangdong provincial government. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE