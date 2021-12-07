An Audi Q3 SUV is assembled at the FAW-Volkswagen plant in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
Audi ties up with Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent for in-car technology as it eyes young Chinese buyers
- Audi has formed tie-ups with Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu and Tencent Holdings to collaborate in the fields of big data, IoT and urban mobility
- The German carmaker plans to to assemble five battery-powered EV models at its mainland-based plants in 2025, says Audi executive Giorgio Delucchi
Topic | Automobiles
An Audi Q3 SUV is assembled at the FAW-Volkswagen plant in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters