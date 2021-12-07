Bulls take charge of the market as China prepares to inject US$188 billion of liquidity. Photo: Nora Tam
Alibaba powers Hang Seng’s rebound from 14-month low as China injects US$188 billion of liquidity to boost economy
- China’s central bank announced a cut in banks’ reserve-requirement ratio with effect from December 15, set to unleash US$188 billion of liquidity into the system
- Alibaba Group records one of its biggest bounces since July 2020, after its US-listed securities surged overnight by the most since June 2017
