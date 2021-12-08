The Kaisa logo is seen in front a Chinese flag at a construction site that is being developed by the group in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Trading in embattled Chinese developer Kaisa suspended over new default concerns

  • The company is facing repayment on a US$400 million bond due Tuesday, after it failed to win approval for a bond swap that would have extended the deadline
  • New Money Consortium, which owns more than 50 per cent of the outstanding bond, earlier offered about US$2 billion in new funds to finance Kaisa, sources said

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Updated: 12:06pm, 8 Dec, 2021

