Mainland Chinese companies listed on Hong Kong stock exchange account for 80 per cent of the bourse’s turnover. Photo: Sam Tsang
International investors firmly focused on China’s market reforms, growth potential, HKEX’s Aguzin says

  • China attracted US$142 billion of foreign direct investments in the first 10 months this year, 23 per cent higher compared with a year ago
  • As China’s reforms continue to progress, international investors are becoming more closely integrated with the mainland market, says HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin

Enoch Yiu and Dylan Butts

Updated: 10:52pm, 8 Dec, 2021

